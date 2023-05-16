Petrol prices unchanged in major cities; minor fluctuations in diesel rates. Check details

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNisha Anand
May 16, 2023 06:29 AM IST

While the petrol,diesel prices remained the same across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata among other cities, diesel rates in Noida, Gurugram changed marginally.

The petrol prices remained unchanged in the major cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai during the daily revision on Tuesday. Goodreturns website showed that the price was lowest in Chandigarh at 96.20 among the major cities, while in Kerala's Trivandrum it was recorded the highest at 109.73.

A woman employee works at a petrol pump in Kolkata.(REUTERS/ File)

In Delhi, the price stood at 96.72. whereas in the National Capital Regions Noida and Gurugram, it was 96.53 and 97.10 respectively. On the other hand, the diesel prices saw minor fluctuations in some cities, the data showed. For Noida and Gurugram, minor changes were noted Tuesday with slight increase in price for Noida at 89.93, up from 89.71 from yesterday, while for Gurugram, a minor dip of 0.12 was observed at the latest rates being 89.84.

The list of petrol prices by the capital city rates showed that Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price marked at 84.10, while Andhra Pradesh at the highest at 111.76.

A look at the latest petrol, diesel rates across major cities.

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.91 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Patna 107.80 94.56

Following the government's decision to deregulate petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively, retail prices are now decided by oil marketing companies based on global crude prices.

Additionally, in 2017, it was established that new prices would be announced on a daily basis, departing from the previous practice of revising prices fortnightly.

Nisha Anand



