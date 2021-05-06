Home / Business / Petrol price in Delhi up by 25 paise, diesel by 30. Check fuel prices today
business

Petrol price in Delhi up by 25 paise, diesel by 30. Check fuel prices today

As compared to Wednesday, petrol in Delhi has become costlier by 25 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise. Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹90.99 per litre and diesel ₹81.42 per litre
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:55 AM IST
In Mumbai, the current price of petrol and diesel stands at 97.34 and 88.49 per litre respectively. (File Photo / Representational Image)

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at 90.99 per litre and 81.42 per litre, respectively on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 25 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at 97.34 and 88.49 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was 92.90 and 86.35 per litre respectively and 91.14 and 84.26 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

