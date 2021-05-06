Petrol price in Delhi up by 25 paise, diesel by 30. Check fuel prices today

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at ₹90.99 per litre and ₹81.42 per litre, respectively on Thursday.

As compared to Wednesday, petrol has become costlier by 25 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at ₹97.34 and ₹88.49 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was ₹92.90 and ₹86.35 per litre respectively and ₹91.14 and ₹84.26 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

