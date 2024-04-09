12-year-old millionaire Pixie Curtis who ‘retired’ is back to work: ‘Thank me…’

Pixie Curtis, the 12-year-old child millionaire, made a return to the entrepreneurial work just over a year after declaring her retirement in order to focus on “school work.” She became famous when as a pre-schooler she started her businesses and maintained a presence on social media platform Instagram. Her ventures were once managed by her mother Roxy Jacenko and she has 1,76,000 followers on Instagram. Millionaire Pixie Curtis ventures were once managed by her mother Roxy Jacenko and she has 1,76,000 followers on Instagram.

When Pixie Curtis exited the limelight in 2023

Pixie Curtis left the entrepreneurial world in early 2023. At the time, her mother talked about the possibility of Pixie Curtis retiring at the age of 15. But she has now returned, endorsing products as she wrote in a recent Instagram post promoting a double-sided suction accessory, “You can thank me later.”

Were there issues between Pixie Curtis and her mother?

It was earlier reported that there were conflicts between Pixie Curtis and her mother over the demanding business schedule. Reports suggested that Pixie Curtis expressed fatigue and said that she felt "worn out" and wanted to focus on her education.

It was also reported that Pixie Curtis's family relocated from Australia, to Singapore last year owing to her father's work commitments.

When Pixie Curtis's mother shared a birthday wishlist from her daughter

Once Pixie Curtis's mother shared a birthday wishlist from her daughter which included luxury clothing and shoes. The list included items like Yves Saint Laurent hoodie, Yeezy shoes and an Alexander McQueen T-shirt, multiple pairs of trainers like Air Jordan, Off-White x Dunk Low and Golden Goose.