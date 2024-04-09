 12-year-old millionaire Pixie Curtis who ‘retired’ is back to work: ‘Thank me…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

12-year-old millionaire Pixie Curtis who ‘retired’ is back to work: ‘Thank me…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Pixie Curtis left the entrepreneurial world in early 2023. At the time, her mother talked about the possibility of Pixie Curtis retiring at the age of 15.

Pixie Curtis, the 12-year-old child millionaire, made a return to the entrepreneurial work just over a year after declaring her retirement in order to focus on “school work.” She became famous when as a pre-schooler she started her businesses and maintained a presence on social media platform Instagram. Her ventures were once managed by her mother Roxy Jacenko and she has 1,76,000 followers on Instagram.

Millionaire Pixie Curtis ventures were once managed by her mother Roxy Jacenko and she has 1,76,000 followers on Instagram.
Millionaire Pixie Curtis ventures were once managed by her mother Roxy Jacenko and she has 1,76,000 followers on Instagram.

Read more: ‘Netflix fires employees with adequate performance’: What Reed Hastings said on platform's success

When Pixie Curtis exited the limelight in 2023

Pixie Curtis left the entrepreneurial world in early 2023. At the time, her mother talked about the possibility of Pixie Curtis retiring at the age of 15. But she has now returned, endorsing products as she wrote in a recent Instagram post promoting a double-sided suction accessory, “You can thank me later.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Byju’s employees start getting salaries after delay in payments for two months: ‘Pleased to inform’

Were there issues between Pixie Curtis and her mother?

It was earlier reported that there were conflicts between Pixie Curtis and her mother over the demanding business schedule. Reports suggested that Pixie Curtis expressed fatigue and said that she felt "worn out" and wanted to focus on her education.

Read more: Elon Musk’s major update on when Tesla electric vehicles are coming to India

It was also reported that Pixie Curtis's family relocated from Australia, to Singapore last year owing to her father's work commitments.

When Pixie Curtis's mother shared a birthday wishlist from her daughter

Once Pixie Curtis's mother shared a birthday wishlist from her daughter which included luxury clothing and shoes. The list included items like Yves Saint Laurent hoodie, Yeezy shoes and an Alexander McQueen T-shirt, multiple pairs of trainers like Air Jordan, Off-White x Dunk Low and Golden Goose.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / 12-year-old millionaire Pixie Curtis who ‘retired’ is back to work: ‘Thank me…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On