Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maruti Suzuki begins eVitara production in Gujarat with exports focus

ByTushar Deep Singh
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 12:35 pm IST

The made-in-India Maruti e-Vitara will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has started production of its first electric vehicle with exports firmly in sight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.(Maruti Suzuki)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.(Maruti Suzuki)

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eVitara from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The Made-in-India eVitara will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan.

Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. Ltd., Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.

Suzuki will invest 70,000 crore in India over the next 5-6 years to increase production, launch new models and defend its market share in the world's third-largest car market.

“Many companies have increased their trust on India,” the prime minister said at the event. “Till a few years back, EV battery were completely imported (into India). Localisation of battery cells and electrodes will provide a good boost to India’s EV infrastructure.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Maruti Suzuki begins eVitara production in Gujarat with exports focus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On