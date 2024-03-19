PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address thousands of future entrepreneurs, investors and business visitors on the Wednesday morning at Startup Mahakumbh, focusing on the government’s agenda to boost emerging sectors such as deeptech, agritech, biotech, medtech, and AI, an official said. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with Secretary, DPIIT and Chairman, NICDC, Rajesh Kumar Singh and other dignitaries at the opening of the 3-day Startup Mahakumbh 2024 at Bharat Mandapam on March 18 (ANI FILE)

“PM is likely to address them at Bharat Mandapam on March 20,” he said requesting not to be named. The Startup Mahakumbh is being held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is organized jointly by apex industry associations, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). It is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Speaking about the event last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said Indian startups are changing the rules of the game, and therefore, the startup sector is emerging as the backbone of the Indian economy. The integration of an aspirational India with the startup sector will propel India’s economy during the Amrit Kaal -- the 25 years leading to 100 years of Independence -- and make it a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

“Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest and first-of-its-kind startup event,” commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The event has so far attracted participation from leading investors, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs while hosting over 2,000 startups, over 1,000 investors, more than 100 unicorns, 300 incubators and accelerators, 3,000 delegates, 3,000 future entrepreneurs and over 50,000 business visitors from across the country, it said. Startup Mahakumbh has Uttar Pradesh as the state partner.

The event has 10 thematic pavilions to showcase the variety and depth of the phenomena on deeptech, AI and SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech, Climate Tech, Gaming and e-Sports, the statement said.

“Attendees participated in practical workshops, pitch competitions, and a multi-track conference designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the competitive startup world,” it added.

The event gives opportunities to the policy makers, particularly DPIIT officials to understand aspirations of the startups ecosystem, it said. The interactions will provide valuable insights into various government initiatives aimed at supporting startups, including funding schemes, mentorship programs, and regulatory reforms, it added.

According to government data, the number of recognised startups in the country hit 117,254 on December 31, 2023 from about 350 in 2014, making India the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. In the process, the sector created more than 1 million jobs.