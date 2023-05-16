Home / Business / PVR INOX to close 50 screens in next 6 months. Here's why

PVR INOX to close 50 screens in next 6 months. Here's why

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 16, 2023 01:04 PM IST

At present, the country's largest multiplex chain operates more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities.

PVR INOX plans to shut down some cinema screens over the next six months, the country's largest multiplex chain announced on Monday.

In Feb, PVR and INOX completed their merger to become a single entity, PVR-INOX,
In Feb, PVR and INOX completed their merger to become a single entity, PVR-INOX,

How many screens are being closed, and why?

In a statement, PVR INOX said it will close approximately 50 screens. These screens, it noted, are either ‘loss-making’ properties, or are in malls that have reached the end of their life cycle.

“These properties are loss-making, or these are housed in malls that are at the end of their life cycle, and with little hope of any revival. The company has, therefore, taken an accelerated depreciation in its books and written off the WDV (written-down value) of assets,” the statement read.

The total depreciation charge taken on these screen amounts to 105.8 million ( 10.58 crore).

Future plans

In its statement, PVR INOX also said it plans to add up to 175 more screens during financial year 2023-24. Of these, it noted, nine are already functional, 15 are awaiting license for commercial opening, and the remaining 152 are in various stages of fit-out.

In FY23, on the other hand, the operator opened 168 new screens in 30 cinema houses.

PVR INOX Limited

In Feb, erstwhile rivals PVR and INOX completed their merger – announced in March last year – to become a unified entity, PVR INOX Limited. Together, they operate 1,546 screens (PVR-871, INOX-675) across 341 properties (160, 181) in 109 Indian cities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out