Q1 2024-25 results: 25 companies to announce earnings on July 16 including Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Network18

About 25 companies are scheduled to announce their earnings today, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Also Read: IREDA share price dips 5% today as Philip Capital gives ’sell’ tag

Companies like Reliance Industries, and JSW Steel also have board meetings scheduled this week for their earnings.

Which 25 companies will announce their earnings today?

The companies that will announce their earnings today, on July 16 include Aditya Birla Money, Agro Tech Foods, Alok Industries, Atishay, Bajaj Auto, BMW Industries, Capital Trade Links, Century Textiles and Industries, CRISIL, D B Corp, Deccan Bearings, Dee Development Engineers, Eimco Elecon India, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IGC Industries, International Travel House, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, L&T Finance, Just Dial, Morarka Finance, Network 18 Media & Investments, Shree Manufacturing Co, Sofcom Systems, TV18 Broadcast.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka announces more than 27% salary hike for employees

What is the current market sentiment before the earnings are out?

With Bajaj Auto set to announce its earnings, the auto sector may post positive growth in earnings due to the pickup of demand, as both domestic and export volumes grew 7.3% this quarter. Brokerages like Motilal Oswal estimating over 15% growth in both revenue and net profits for Bajaj.

Also Read: Are stock markets closed tomorrow on account of Muharram? All you need to know

BajajAuto ltd shares are currently trading at ₹9683.00 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange at 12 noon, with yesterday's close at ₹9675.50 per share, today's highest being ₹9760.50 per share and lowest being ₹9631.10 per share.