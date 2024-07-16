 Q1 2024-25 results: 25 companies to announce earnings on July 16 including Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Network18 - Hindustan Times
Q1 2024-25 results: 25 companies to announce earnings on July 16 including Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Network18

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 16, 2024 12:12 PM IST

Around 25 companies are scheduled to announce their earnings today, with market sentiment being especially positive for the auto sector.

About 25 companies are scheduled to announce their earnings today, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Companies like Reliance Industries, and JSW Steel also have board meetings scheduled this week for their earnings.

Which 25 companies will announce their earnings today?

The companies that will announce their earnings today, on July 16 include Aditya Birla Money, Agro Tech Foods, Alok Industries, Atishay, Bajaj Auto, BMW Industries, Capital Trade Links, Century Textiles and Industries, CRISIL, D B Corp, Deccan Bearings, Dee Development Engineers, Eimco Elecon India, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IGC Industries, International Travel House, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial, L&T Finance, Just Dial, Morarka Finance, Network 18 Media & Investments, Shree Manufacturing Co, Sofcom Systems, TV18 Broadcast.

What is the current market sentiment before the earnings are out?

With Bajaj Auto set to announce its earnings, the auto sector may post positive growth in earnings due to the pickup of demand, as both domestic and export volumes grew 7.3% this quarter. Brokerages like Motilal Oswal estimating over 15% growth in both revenue and net profits for Bajaj.

BajajAuto ltd shares are currently trading at 9683.00 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange at 12 noon, with yesterday's close at 9675.50 per share, today's highest being 9760.50 per share and lowest being 9631.10 per share.

News / Business / Q1 2024-25 results: 25 companies to announce earnings on July 16 including Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Network18
© 2024 HindustanTimes
