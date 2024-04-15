Q4 Results schedule: Infosys, Wipro, Tata Com to HDFC Bank — here is what you need to know

Q4 results season is on and a number of companies will be rolling out their numbers over this week. Among them are biggies like Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank and many others. In effect, if you are looking to keep abreast of these announcements, know the exact schedule that these companies may adhere to. Apart from the results themselves, exactly how stocks will react will depend on some extraneous factors and that includes the upcoming general elections in India, whether Israel retaliates to the firing of missiles and drone attacks by Iran, oil price trends and how well economies across the world are faring, in particular, India and the US. Notably, gold prices had jumped because of these global concerns as investors rushed to safety. A number of companies will announce their Q4 results including Infosys, Wipro, Tata Communications, HDFC Bank and more.(Image credit: Pexels)

Notably, last week saw the markets retreat at the fag end of the week, but it did manage to end flat for the period despite the global and domestic concerns. Did it impact market sentiment for a longer period? Things will clear up starting today.

Q4 results schedule

There are concerns and caution is being expressed as results are expected to be subdued. Foreign investors are showing some concern too. Apart from that, with the markets rising, there have been various concerns voiced about high valuations especially of small-caps and mid-caps.

Now, having said that and with things in proper perspective, check out the companies that are expected to roll out their Q4 results between April 15 to April 21, as reported by LiveMint.

April 15: Ontic Finserve, Sybly Industries, GTPL Hathway, Atam Valves, Hit Kit Global Solutions, Rajoo Engineers, Shekhawati Poly Yarn

April 16: Den Networks, SG Mart, Lotus Chocolate Company, Shree Ram Proteins, Integra Essential, CRISIL

April 17: Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Just Dial, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Angel One, Gretex Corporate, DRA Consultants, Hardcastle and Waud

April 18: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Securities, Mastek, Swaraj Engines, Oriental Hotels, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Eimco Elecon (India), TV18 Broadcast, Network 18 Media & Investments, Surana Solar, Accelya Solutions India, National Standard (India), RS Software, Shish Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company

April 19: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, Sejal Glass, Elecon Engineering

April 20: HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Alok Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers

April 21: Persistent Systems