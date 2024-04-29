Q4 results today: UCO Bank, Tata Chemicals, UltraTech among 35 companies to report earnings. Full list here

The results season is still very much on and a huge number of companies are all set to post their Q4 results today. Among them are Birlasoft, KFinTechnologies, Can Fin Homes, UCO Bank, Tata Chemicals, KPIT Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Poonawalla Fincorp, Gillette India, PNB Housing Finance, Vesuvius India, Shoppers Stop and others. Investors should keep an eye on these results as their share prices will react, depending on how well they performed in the previous quarter. Financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 will be revealed today by UltraTech Cement, Trent, UCO Bank, Tata Chemicals, PNB Housing Finance, and others.

Among these are some very large corporates and here we take a look at the previews of how well they are expected to perform:

Motilal Oswal on Ultratech Cement

After ACC Ltd posted a strong performance last week, UltraTech Cement, which is the largest cement manufacturer in India, may post quite a strong Q4 results today. UltraTech Cement net profit in the fourth quarter is expected to increase by 23.7% YoY to ₹2,060 58 crore. Ultra Tech EBITDA per tonne is seen at ₹1,069 as against ₹1,049 YoY, and compared to ₹1,191, QoQ.

It will likely announce a robust volume growth. UltraTech revenue is expected to register a jump of 9.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹20,440 crore.

On the other hand, its sales volumes (consolidated) may show a rise of 11% YoY even as its RMC revenue is likely to report to an increase of 22% YoY.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal says white cement revenue may well be flat YoY and blended realization may fall 2% YoY. UltraTech EBITDA may show a growth of 13% YoY.

Motilal oswal on PNB Housing Finance

Brokerage Motilal Oswal says, for the Q4 period, PNB Housing Finance is seen reporting a net profit of ₹367.1 crore. The YoY growth is seen at 31.5% YoY. PNB Housing Finance’s Q4 net interest income (NII) is seen rising 2.6% YoY to ₹596.3 crore.

Motilal Oswal also sees PNB Housing Finance’s total AUM growth at 9% YoY and its credit costs are expected to have declined 20 bps in the quarter.

Check out the full list of companies that are set to report their Q4 results today below:

* UltraTech Cement

* Trent

* UCO Bank

* KPIT Technologies

* Poonawalla Fincorp

* Tata Chemicals

* Gillette India

* PNB Housing Finance

* Birlasoft

* KFinTechnologies

* Can Fin Homes

* Vesuvius India

* Shoppers Stop

* Spandana Sphoorty Financial

* eMudhra

* Tips Industries

* Jana Small Finance Bank

* Fedbank Financial Services

* Rossari Biotech

* LG Balakrishnan and Brothers

* Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets

* Indostar Capital Finance

* Satin Creditcare Network

* Veefin Solutions

* Aurum Proptech

* Ador Fontech

* Quest Capital Markets

* Lagnam Spintex

* CNI Research

* Sumeru Industries

* Jumbo Bag