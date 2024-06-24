 Raghuram Rajan warns of fake videos of him: ‘I do not give investment advice’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Raghuram Rajan warns of fake videos of him: 'I do not give investment advice'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 24, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Raghuram Rajan, the 23rd governor of the RBI and distinguished professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business warned of fake videos of him.

Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Monday warned of fake videos circulating on several social media platforms falsely claiming to feature investment advice given by him, Mint wrote.

Former Governor of Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan (Mohd Zakir/HT)
Former Governor of Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan (Mohd Zakir/HT)

Rajan, also a renowned economist, said that he does not give investment advice to the public and has never touted individual stocks, according to the article.

The post

“I understand there are videos of me on various social media purporting to give advice on investing, especially in individual stocks," he said in a post on LinkedIn. "These are fake and the perpetrators should be reported to the relevant authorities. I do not give investment advice to the public, and have never touted individual stocks."

Since being shared on June 24 on LinkedIn, Raghuram Rajan’s post has been liked by more than 1,700 users and has gotten numerous comments.

Raghuram Rajan cautioned investors against the risks associated with investing in specific stocks without proper analysis, saying that investors are typically better off holding diversified portfolios, according to the article.

Each individual has their own financial needs and risk appetite, he added.

“Furthermore, investors are typically better off holding diversified portfolios of bank deposits, bonds, and stocks (through mutual funds and ETFs) rather than buying individual stocks or stock options," he said. “You may be extremely lucky and strike it rich, but more likely, you will be a lot poorer following the latter strategy. Please disregard all videos where I tout specific investments.”

Rajan's track record

Rajan served as the 23rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Currently, he is a distinguished professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In an interview earlier this week, Raghuram Rajan said that the Indian economy needs to grow by around 9-10% annually for the next couple of decades to create good jobs for millions of India's educated youth.

News / Business / Raghuram Rajan warns of fake videos of him: 'I do not give investment advice'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
