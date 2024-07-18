 Rallis India Q1 profit declines 23.80% to ₹48 crore - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Rallis India Q1 profit declines 23.80% to 48 crore

PTI |
Jul 18, 2024 09:06 PM IST

The company's PAT stood at ₹63 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a 23.80 per cent decline in profit after tax at 48 crore during the quarter ending June 30, compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations of the company was flat at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>783 crores during the quarter under review compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>782 crores during the same period of the previous year.
Revenue from operations of the company was flat at 783 crores during the quarter under review compared to 782 crores during the same period of the previous year.

The company's PAT stood at 63 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company was flat at 783 crores during the quarter under review compared to 782 crores during the same period of the previous year.

Crop care business delivered strong volume-led revenue growth of 8 per cent. Seeds revenue was down by 16 per cent largely due to supply constraints. Despite market challenges, concerted actions were taken to drive margins through better product mix and dynamic pricing, Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said.

"We remain cautious about the export market and expect a gradual recovery during the year. Sentiments for the domestic market are positive with the recent monsoon pick-up. On a long-term basis, Customer Centricity will remain a key thrust and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in manufacturing, digitalisation and leverage Collaborations and Alliances," he added.

News / Business / Rallis India Q1 profit declines 23.80% to 48 crore
