Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated
A jump in the price of Bitcoin sparked last week by Elon Musk’s Twitter profile had largely unwound by Monday.
The cryptocurrency surged as much as 16% Friday, touching $38,627, after Musk changed his Twitter profile to “#bitcoin.” While the reference was still visible Monday, Bitcoin was back at around $33,600 as of 2 p.m. in Tokyo.
Cryptocurrencies have been buffeted recently by volatile retail-investor demand shaped online in Twitter feeds and Reddit forums. Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed digital coin that started as a joke -- rallied into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value last week before plunging over the weekend.
Bitcoin has shed about $8,000 since reaching an all-time high of almost $42,000 in early January but remains up more than 250% in the past year.
Some argue Bitcoin is winning a wider investor base because it’s muscling in on gold as a hedge for risks such as dollar weakness or faster inflation. Others see a precarious rally propelled largely by speculation atop a tide of stimulus.
The digital asset could be due for a “drawdown” because its price ascent is “steeper than any other financial innovation or asset bubble of the past 50 years,” John Normand, a strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note Friday.
Bitcoin rose 3% to $33,560 as of 2 p.m. in Tokyo on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes Bitcoin and second-ranked Ether, dipped 2%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's January factory activity hit three-month high, job cuts subside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Budget, Sensex opens 260 points higher at 46,549, Nifty above 13,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Budget day, gold prices at ₹47,970 per 10 gram; silver at ₹69,800 per kg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is a list of bank holidays falling in month of February 2021
- The bank holidays are listed by the state government, Central government, and union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green tax may drive up CNG vehicle sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘New AQR won’t throw up surprises’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST collections surge to record ₹1.2 L-cr in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue collection for January almost touched ₹1.20 lakh crore: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reddit army bailout: Desperate companies get new lifelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop short nightmare shows few signs of becoming a contagion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly
- The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox