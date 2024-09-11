 RBI governor Shaktikanta Das visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai: Watch - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai: Watch

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 11:21 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das visits Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das visited Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai's Parel area, news agency ANI reported. A large number of devotees queued up at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai which is visited by many during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. The venue draws thousands-strong crowds seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, India.(Hindustan Times)
Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, India.(Hindustan Times)

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav received donations worth 48.30 lakh on the first day of the Ganpati festival as Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, treasurer at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, told ANI, “The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand."

 

