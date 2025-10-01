Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    RBI repo rate stays at 5.5%, inflation seen lower, GDP growth higher in FY26

    RBI maintains status quo on its repo rate, revises India's inflation rate projection to 2.6% from 3.1% and forecasts higher GDP growth rate in FY26.

    Updated on: Oct 1, 2025 10:12 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a status quo on its repo rate, indicating that it’s in a wait-and-watch mode as far as tariff impact on India is concerned.

    A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Shashank Parade/PTI)
    A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Shashank Parade/PTI)

    At the same time, the RBI now expects India's inflation rate at 2.6% in FY26 versus 3.1% estimated earlier. India's GDP growth rate is now seen at 6.8% in FY26 as against 6.5% earlier.

    The monetary policy stance remains neutral.

    Earlier, while a majority of economists—24 of 39 surveyed by Bloomberg News—had predicted the RBI repo rate to stay at 5.5%, 15 expected a quarter-point reduction. Even many of those forecasting a hold say there was a justification to ease.

    The status quo opens up the window for a rate cut in the December policy.

    RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s commentary and outlook on economic growth is being closely watched for signals of future monetary policy. Economists see scope for the repo rate to drop as low as 5% in this cycle.

    This is a developing story.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/RBI Repo Rate Stays At 5.5%, Inflation Seen Lower, GDP Growth Higher In FY26
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes