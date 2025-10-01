RBI repo rate stays at 5.5%, inflation seen lower, GDP growth higher in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a status quo on its repo rate, indicating that it’s in a wait-and-watch mode as far as tariff impact on India is concerned. A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Shashank Parade/PTI)

At the same time, the RBI now expects India's inflation rate at 2.6% in FY26 versus 3.1% estimated earlier. India's GDP growth rate is now seen at 6.8% in FY26 as against 6.5% earlier.

The monetary policy stance remains neutral.

Earlier, while a majority of economists—24 of 39 surveyed by Bloomberg News—had predicted the RBI repo rate to stay at 5.5%, 15 expected a quarter-point reduction. Even many of those forecasting a hold say there was a justification to ease.

The status quo opens up the window for a rate cut in the December policy.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s commentary and outlook on economic growth is being closely watched for signals of future monetary policy. Economists see scope for the repo rate to drop as low as 5% in this cycle.

