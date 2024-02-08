RBI MPC Meet 2024 LIVE: Will central bank keep repo rate unchanged?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: The RBI in February 2023 had raised the benchmark interest rate to 6.5 per cent from 6.25 per cent to contain inflation
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday will announce the bi-monthly policy amid expectations of continued pause on key interest rate.
The central bank has kept the repo rate stable at 6.5 per cent. The benchmark interest rate was last raised last February to 6.5 per cent from 6.25 per cent to contain inflation that was driven by global developments. It was left unchanged in December 2023 meet.
The retail inflation in the current financial year has declined after touching a peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023. However, it is still high and was 5.69 per cent in December 2023, though within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone of 4-6 per cent.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI governor started its three deliberations on Tuesday. He will make the monetary policy announcement at 10 am
Experts across sectors are of the view that the central bank for the sixth time in a row will not tinker with the repo rate, which currently stands at 6.5 per cent mainly due to concerns over inflation.
The government has mandated the central bank to ensure the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
The MPC is entrusted with the responsibility of deciding the policy repo rate to achieve the inflation target, keeping in mind the objective of growth.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 08, 2024 07:46 AM IST
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: When, where to watch Shaktikanta Das's briefing
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal the MPC decision at around 10 am on Thursday. The central bank will broadcast the RBI governor's policy statement on the RBI's YouTube channel or RBI's official X handle.Feb 08, 2024 07:22 AM IST
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: What happened in the 2023 meet?
For the past year, the Reserve Bank has maintained the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, having last increased it in February 2023 from 6.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent to curb inflation primarily driven by global factors. Deep DiveFeb 08, 2024 07:14 AM IST
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Live: Experts believe central bank to keep repo rate unchanged
The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee is expected to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5%, according to all 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Many experts expect the central bank to stick to its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation” as well, although they expect the tone of the statement to be less hawkishShare this article
-