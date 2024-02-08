Sensex rises by nearly 200 points ahead of RBI announcement; Nifty at 21,988
Feb 08, 2024 09:27 AM IST
The stock market opened in green ahead of the crucial announcement by the Reserve Bank of India on its monetary policy committee decision. The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex jumped by over 200 points to open at 72,386. The National Stock Exchange index Nifty opened at 21,993.
Paytm shares were seven per cent down in the open after two straight days of rally. The stock opened at ₹524 in the open but slumped to ₹461.00.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.
