 Sensex rises by nearly 200 points ahead of RBI announcement; Nifty at 21,988 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Sensex rises by nearly 200 points ahead of RBI announcement; Nifty at 21,988

Sensex rises by nearly 200 points ahead of RBI announcement; Nifty at 21,988

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 09:27 AM IST

Sensex rises by nearly 200 points ahead of RBI announcement; Nifty at 21,988

The stock market opened in green ahead of the crucial announcement by the Reserve Bank of India on its monetary policy committee decision. The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex jumped by over 200 points to open at 72,386. The National Stock Exchange index Nifty opened at 21,993.

Paytm shares were seven per cent down in the open after two straight days of rally. The stock opened at 524 in the open but slumped to 461.00.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

