RBI says no material concerns on record about HDFC Bank after top-level churn

There are no material concerns on record about HDFC Bank Ltd., the Reserve Bank of India said after the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty. The Reserve Bank of India will continue to engage with the HDFC Bank board and management on the way forward. (Reuters)

“HDFC Bank is a domestic systemically important bank with sound financials, professionally run board and competent management team,” the banking regulator said in a press statement on Thursday (19 March 2026). "Basis our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance. The bank remains well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India will continue to engage with the HDFC Bank board and management on the way forward.