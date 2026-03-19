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    RBI says no material concerns on record about HDFC Bank after top-level churn

    HDFC Bank is a systemically important bank with sound financials and a competent management team, RBI says.

    Published on: Mar 19, 2026 11:19 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
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    There are no material concerns on record about HDFC Bank Ltd., the Reserve Bank of India said after the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

    The Reserve Bank of India will continue to engage with the HDFC Bank board and management on the way forward. (Reuters)
    The Reserve Bank of India will continue to engage with the HDFC Bank board and management on the way forward. (Reuters)

    “HDFC Bank is a domestic systemically important bank with sound financials, professionally run board and competent management team,” the banking regulator said in a press statement on Thursday (19 March 2026). "Basis our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance. The bank remains well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity.

    The Reserve Bank of India will continue to engage with the HDFC Bank board and management on the way forward.

    • HT Business Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Business Desk

      The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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    News/Business/RBI Says No Material Concerns On Record About HDFC Bank After Top-level Churn
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