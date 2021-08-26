Home / Business / RBI to buy govt bonds worth 25,000 crore under G-SAP 2.0 today
Under G-SAP, RBI commits to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
Under G-SAP, RBI commits to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
business

RBI to buy govt bonds worth 25,000 crore under G-SAP 2.0 today

In his statement after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Das had announced two auctions of 25,000 crore each under G-SAP 2.0. The first one was held on August 12.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 05:49 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct an open market purchase of government securities of 25,000 crore on Thursday. This will be done under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).

According to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, these purchases are being done to support the market. He also said that G-SAP has been successful in anchoring yield expectations while eliciting keen response from market participants.

In his statement after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Das had announced two auctions of 25,000 crore each under G-SAP 2.0. The first one was held on August 12.

The central bank issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said that five government securities will be purchased on Thursday. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

What is G-SAP?

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

Under G-SAP, RBI commits to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities with a view to enabling a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions.

G-SAP is running alongside RBI's regular operations including Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), open market operations (OMOs) and Operation Twist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india open market operations
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.