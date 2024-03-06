 RBI's new guidelines for issuance and usage of credit cards - Hindustan Times
News / Business / RBI's new guidelines for issuance and usage of credit cards

RBI's new guidelines for issuance and usage of credit cards

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 09:42 AM IST

RBI said that card issuers need to provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that card issuers should not enter into any arrangement with card networks which restrain them from availing services of other card networks. The central bank also said that card issuers need to provide an option to their eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issue.

A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.
A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.

This option may be given to existing cardholders at the time of the next renewal, the RBI said after it observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers.

What is the aim of the new directives?

Through the guidelines, RBI aims to ensure more choice and flexibility for customers in issuance and usage of credit cards, it said, adding that some arrangements between card networks and issuers were limiting customers' options. The RBI directed the following:

  1. Card issuers are barred from entering into agreements that stop them from availing services from other card networks.
  2. Card issuers must offer eligible customers the choice to select from multiple card networks when the card is being issued.
  3. In case of existing cardholders, this option will be provided at the time of their next card renewal.

Which are authorized card networks as per the directive?

RBI's directive defines authorized card networks as: American Express Banking Corp., Diners Club International Ltd., MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd., National Payments Corporation of India–Rupay and Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited.

Who are not affected by the new guidelines?

The directives do not apply to credit card issuers with fewer than 10 lakh active cards.

When will it come into effect?

The directive regarding customer choice at the time of issuance will come into effect six months from the date of this circular, RBI said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
