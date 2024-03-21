Reconciliation? Raymond boss Gautam Singhania shares picture with estranged father on Instagram with a message

Raymond Ltd's boss Gautam Singhania's shared an Instagram post with his father Vijaypat suggesting that the two were not at odds any longer. With a photo alongside his father, Gautam Singhania wrote, “Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always.” Gautam Singhania's latest Instagram post with his father hinted at a reconciliation between them following a public spat.

Gautam Singhania-Nawaz Modi divorce

The post comes at a time when Gautam Singhania is in the middle of a divorce battle with Nawaz Modi who has reportedly demanded 75 per cent of his wealth as part of the settlement to secure the financial well-being of their two daughters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gautam Singhania announced his separation from his wife Nawaz Modi on November 13 after which she is said to seek 75 per cent of Gautam Singhania's ₹11,000 crore wealth.

Gautam Singhania's rift with his father

In November 2023, Vijaypat told Business Today that his his son “took away everything from him”. He said that he survives on the little money he is left with, adding, “I have no business. He had agreed to give me some parts of the company. But of course, for him to back out is a two-second deal, he backed out. So I have nothing else, I gave him everything. By mistake I was left with some money on which I'm surviving today. Otherwise I would have been on the road. He'd be happy to see me on the road. I'm sure of that. If he can throw his wife out like this, throw his father out like this, I don't know what he is."

Earlier in 2017, Vijaypat alleged that Raymond Ltd hadn't given him possession of a duplex in the multi-storey JK House building in south Mumbai according to a 2007 family agreement. He also alleged that Gautam Singhania was occupying more area in the JK House than he was entitled to and said that Raymond failed to respond to his offers of payment to get possession of the duplex.

Vijaypat also alleged that many invaluable documents and a gold medal given by the President of India were missing from his cabin at Mahindra Tower in Worli.