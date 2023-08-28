Reliance Jio among the first globally to develop 6G technology, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that focus on continuous innovation has positioned Jio to be among the first globally to develop 6G capabilities, news agency AFP reported. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, on Monday.(PTI)

India getting ready for 6G: PM Modi

At the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared that his company is working on 6GHz with Jio. “When I met Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, he spoke about accelerating advanced communication technologies for socio-economic advancement of all Indians,” he said.

“Jio, with Qualcomm, will enable right solutions to help achieve this goal. As an ecosystem enabler, Qualcomm actively supports innovative Indian semiconductor and hardware startups. I'm excited to be working together on cloud-native, scalable, and flexible 5G infrastructure, in both mmWave and sub-6GHz, to develop an ecosystem that can extend beyond India,” Amon added.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort had said India is getting ready for 6G and a task force has been set-up for the same as he praised the swift roll out of 5G technology in the country.

'Jio 5G to cover entire country by December'

Stating that Jio's 5G services mark the fastest-ever rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, Ambani on Monday added that the company is "on track" to cover the entire country with the ultra-high-speed network by December this year.

"Jio's overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 per cent," he said, informing that the per-user data consumption on Jio's network has surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month.

Jio catalyst of India's spectacular digital transformation: Ambani

Ambani said that Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a premier digital society, and added "We have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire."

Jio has been the main catalyst of New India's spectacular digital transformation, he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)