Reliance India's ‘most visible company’, defeats Adani, SBI: Report

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has emerged as the most visible company in media across India, according to the 2023 Wizikey News Score rankings. Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

Retaining the top position on the list once again this year, Reliance defeated prominent organisations like the State Bank of India (SBI) as well as Gautam Adani's Adani Group. Reliance was on rank 1, improving its news score, compared to last year.

The volume of news, headline presence, reach of publications, and readership determine Wizikey's News Score. Mukesh Ambani's company has been topping the list for the past four years.

For its #1 position, Reliance has a News Score of 96.46 for 2023. It was 92.56 for 2022, a marked improvement from its News Score of 84.9 in 2021. Banks like SBI, HDFC and ICICI were also part of the top five rankings in the list.

Adani Group, however, remained on the 23rd rank in overall media visibility. Monthly analysis showed that RIL's News Score was above 98 for 3 out of the last 6 months from June to November 2023.

According to Wizikey's research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. The RIL's score at 216.8k in the volume parameter, 31.5k under the headlines parameter, 14.3k under the publication parameter and 74bn on the readership criteria - each parameter representing a wide 58-167 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI.

Reliance Industries' splash on the share market

One of the prime reasons why Reliance Industries is always in the news is because of its impact on the share market and contribution towards significant industries in India, ranging from retail to energy.

RIL share prices have been on an upward trend throughout December 2023, significantly contributing towards the rise in Sensex points in the last few weeks. On December 19, RIL shares traded at nearly 2 percent higher, at over ₹2573.

Recently, Reliance also paid a sum of ₹254 crore to German firm METRO AG till September 2023 for using the company's brand name in India. Ambani's conglomerate had acquired METRO AG in a ₹2,850 crore deal last year.

