Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering Netflix subscription to cost you more: Details

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Jio's Netflix-inclusive plans now cost ₹1,299 and ₹1,799, offering Mobile and Basic subscriptions respectively.

Reliance Jio hiked the price of its prepaid recharge plans offering Netflix subscription. These entertainment recharge plans received a price hike of up to 300. Earlier, there were two Jio recharge plans priced at 1,099 and 1,499 that offer Netflix subscription. Now, these plans are listed at 1,299 and 1,799 respectively, on the official website of Jio. The 1,299 plan offers Netflix Mobile subscription and the 1,799 offers Netflix Basic subscription along with other benefits.

Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

At 1,299, users get access to Netflix Content on a single mobile device at a resolution of 480 pixels for three months, 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with access to JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.

The 1,799 prepaid recharge plan offers Netflix content on various devices with video streaming quality of up to 720p, unlimited calling, 3GB daily data and 100 SMS per day at a validity of 84 days.

Jio has also announced a price hike for its other recharge plans in the month of July as per which the changes are as follows:

1. 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 349, up from 299.

2. 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 299, from 239.

3. 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at 449.

4. 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 799, up from 666.

5. 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 859, previously 719.

6. 3GB/day (84 days): Now at 1199, up from 999.

7. 5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999

