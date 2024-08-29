Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering Netflix subscription to cost you more: Details

Reliance Jio hiked the price of its prepaid recharge plans offering Netflix subscription. These entertainment recharge plans received a price hike of up to ₹300. Earlier, there were two Jio recharge plans priced at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499 that offer Netflix subscription. Now, these plans are listed at ₹1,299 and ₹1,799 respectively, on the official website of Jio. The ₹1,299 plan offers Netflix Mobile subscription and the ₹1,799 offers Netflix Basic subscription along with other benefits. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

At ₹1,299, users get access to Netflix Content on a single mobile device at a resolution of 480 pixels for three months, 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with access to JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.

The ₹1,799 prepaid recharge plan offers Netflix content on various devices with video streaming quality of up to 720p, unlimited calling, 3GB daily data and 100 SMS per day at a validity of 84 days.

Jio has also announced a price hike for its other recharge plans in the month of July as per which the changes are as follows:

1. 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹349, up from ₹299.

2. 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹299, from ₹239.

3. 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at ₹449.

4. 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹799, up from ₹666.

5. 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹859, previously ₹719.

6. 3GB/day (84 days): Now at ₹1199, up from ₹999.

7. 5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999