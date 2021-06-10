Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reliance Jio to help users find Covid vaccine availability details on WhatsApp

The service is being made available on WhatsApp along with other functionalities like recharge, making payments, getting answers to queries and raising complaints, new agency PTI reported.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:01 AM IST
India has so far administered more than 240 million vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries.(PTI file photo)

Reliance Jio will now provide details with regard to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine availability through WhatsApp along with other services, a report in news agency PTI said on Wednesday.

The service is being made available on WhatsApp along with other functionalities like recharge, making payments, getting answers to queries and raising complaints, PTI further reported.

Giving details about the service, the report said Jio users can check the availability of vaccines by messaging ‘Hi’ on 7000770007. Unlike other online portals for vaccination, users can refresh the vaccine centre and its availability search by feeding ‘pincode’ in the chat and typing the pincode of their area.

India has so far administered more than 240 million vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. More than 3.1 million doses were administered on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jio announced in May it will be providing 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic. The scheme will be available for users who were unable to recharge their balances “due to the ongoing pandemic”, the telecom operator said in a statement.

In April, Reliance Industries diverted the oxygen being produced at its refineries for treating seriously infected patients. It has also submitted a proposal for the application of Niclosamide as a potential drug against the viral disease.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences has already started the phase-II clinical trials of Niclosamide, which has been used in the past for treating tapeworm.

(With PTI inputs)

