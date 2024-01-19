close_game
News / Business / Reliance Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to 17,265 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Reliance Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹17,265 crore

Reliance Q3 results: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 9 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit, getting a boost from retail and telecom verticals.

Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)
Net profit of 17,265 crore in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal - was 9.3 per cent higher than 15,792 crore a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.6% to 2.28 lakh crore.

Revenue from the company's oil-to-chemicals unit fell 2.4 per cent, primarily on account of lower price realisation, while planned maintenance and inspection shutdown of units at its Jamnagar refinery complex impacted yields and profitability, Reliance said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

