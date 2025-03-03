Reliance share price down over 3% after battery unit faces fines for missing deadline

The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd dropped after the conglomerate's battery unit may face fines for failing to set up a battery cell plant The battery unit called Reliance New Energy Ltd was among other companies like Rajesh Exports and a unit of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd which won a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) bid for battery cell manufacturing in 2022.(Bloomberg)

At 12 pm IST, the company's shares were trading at ₹1,160.10. This was a drop of 3.29 per cent or ₹39.50. The stock's intraday low so far is ₹1,156.

However, Reliance New Energy missed the deadline to open the plant, making it liable to pay fines of as much as ₹125 crore, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report also added that Rajesh Exports may also be liable to pay a similar amount for the exact same reason.

However, Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola had started trial production in March last year and also plans to start commercial production of lithium-ion cells in the April to June quarter, according to the report.

The companies were required to achieve a minimum ‘committed capacity,’ along with local value addition of 25% within two years of the agreement, and 50% within five years, according to the report.

However, Reliance's unit had turned its focus to green hydrogen, a key carbon-free future fuel, the report read.

The PLI scheme meanwhile, was as a move by the government to support its ‘Make in India’ policy and possibly dethrone China's dominance in manufacturing.

It was to award manufacturers ₹18,100 crore worth of subsidies to meet the milestones for the project which sought to create a cumulative 30 gigawatt-hour capacity of advanced chemistry cell battery storage.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to boost manufacturing to 25% of India's gross domestic product (GDP), the share has actually slipped to 13% in 2023 from 15% in 2014, according to the report.