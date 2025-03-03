This fast food chain is now the world's largest with a valuation of $10 billion. It's not McDonald's, KFC or Subway
With the name pronounced as “ME-schway,” the company's 45,000 stores can be found across Asia and Australia.
China's Mixue Ice Cream and Tea has become the world’s biggest food-and-beverage chain in terms of the number of locations, topping McDonald’s and Starbucks.
With the name pronounced as “ME-schway,” the company's 45,000 stores can be found across Asia and Australia, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Mixue sells ice cream and sugary drinks for under $1, its roly-poly mascot named Snow King looks like a love child of Frosty the Snowman and the Michelin Man, and its stores have a jingle set to the tune of “Oh! Susanna,” according to the report.
It is now looking to raise up to $510 million in an initial public offering (IPO) which would value it at about $10 billion. Its stock will also begin trading in Hong Kong.
One of the reasons for the chain more than doubling its locations in three years is that its low-budget menu resonates in China which at the moment is grappling with an economic slump.
Mixue was originally founded in 1997 by Zhang Hongchao in Henan, a Chinese heartland province. It started off selling shaved ice.
Its stores are now characterised by their bright red colour and being wedged next to phone-repair kiosks or dumpling shops.
Th menu includes the signature ice-cream cone, variations on bubble tea and a lemonade which made Mixue China’s largest buyer of lemons, according to the report.
Mixue also charges below-average franchising fees and generates most of its revenue by selling supplies to franchisees, according to the report.