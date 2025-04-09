RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference in Mumbai on December 11, 2024.

RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil its first monetary policy decision for FY26 today, Wednesday, April 9, amid escalating global trade tensions triggered by recent US tariff hikes. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, held deliberations from April 7 to 9, with the policy announcement expected later this morning....Read More

The announcement will be made at 10am, and Malhotra will hold a post-policy press conference at 12pm. Both will be live-streamed on the central bank’s official YouTube channel.

The MPC meet comes amid growing fears of a global economic slowdown, with US protectionist measures casting a shadow over emerging markets, including India.

In its last policy review in February, the RBI lowered the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, its first rate cut in nearly five years.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.