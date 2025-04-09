RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra likely to cut repo rate again
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to unveil its first monetary policy decision for FY26 today, Wednesday, April 9, amid escalating global trade tensions triggered by recent US tariff hikes. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, held deliberations from April 7 to 9, with the policy announcement expected later this morning....Read More
The announcement will be made at 10am, and Malhotra will hold a post-policy press conference at 12pm. Both will be live-streamed on the central bank’s official YouTube channel.
The MPC meet comes amid growing fears of a global economic slowdown, with US protectionist measures casting a shadow over emerging markets, including India.
In its last policy review in February, the RBI lowered the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, its first rate cut in nearly five years.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Repo rate to be reduced by 25bps, experts predict
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Experts are of the view that the RBI will again reduce the rate by 25 bps on Wednesday against the backdrop of moderating inflation and the need to stimulate growth as Trump tariffs pose severe challenges to the global economy.
“We expect the RBI to deliver a 25 bps repo rate cut in April, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent. We also expect it to discuss/implement steps that help sustain liquidity at surplus levels. We believe the RBI may lower its growth and inflation forecasts,” an HSBC Global Research report says, according to PTI.
Goldman Sachs, too, expects a 25 bps repo rate cut in today's announcement.
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Markets open in red
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: Markets open in red in early trade. Sensex is down by 255 points to 73,971.59. Nifty falls 102 points to 22,433.50.
RBI monetary policy 2025 live updates: What happened in the last meeting?
RBI MPC meeting live updates: When was the meeting held?
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, held deliberations from April 7 to 9, with the policy announcement expected later today.
RBI MPC meeting live updates: Will governor Sanjay Malhotra cut the repo rate?
