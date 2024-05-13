 Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited

Reuters |
May 13, 2024 03:43 PM IST

INDIA-MARKETS/RUPEE:INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited

By Siddhi Nayak

Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited
Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited

MUMBAI, - The Indian rupee closed marginally lower after a range-bound trading session on Monday, tracking a decline in most regional peers ahead of data that could help gauge the timing of a policy reversal by the Federal Reserve.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The rupee ended at 83.53 to the U.S. dollar, down from 83.50 in the previous session. The domestic unit traded in a narrow four-paise range in Monday's session.

Major Asian currencies fell 0.1% to 0.7% to begin the week ahead of U.S. inflation data, due Wednesday. The print is expected to offer cues on when the Fed could deliver a rate cut this year and by how much.

"With inflation levels remaining stubbornly high, the core CPI figure will play a pivotal role in shaping expectations regarding the future trajectory of U.S. interest rate cuts," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.

Economists are expecting a 0.3% month-on-month rise in the core measure.

Markets are pricing in around an 80% chance of a rate cut by the Fed's September meeting, with about 40 basis points of cuts in total expected in 2024, LSEG data showed.

Uncertainty around Indian elections has also kept investors cautious, as the comparatively low voter turnout so far has prompted worries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party may not achieve the decisive victory that opinion polls had predicted.

Foreign investors took out more than $2 billion from Indian equities last week amid the election uncertainty.

However, likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India is leading to stability in the rupee, Sachdeva said, pegging the rupee in an 83.20-83.70 zone in the coming sessions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Rupee ends marginally lower tracking weak Asian currencies; US CPI awaited

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On