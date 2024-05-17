 Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise

Reuters |
May 17, 2024 03:56 PM IST

INDIA-MARKETS/RUPEE:INDIA RUPEE-Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise

By Jaspreet Kalra

Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise
Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise

MUMBAI, - The Indian rupee closed higher on Friday after rising to its highest in two weeks, aided by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India and broad-based interbank dollar sales in the latter half of the session.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The rupee ended at 83.3350 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2% against its previous close at 83.50.

The currency rose to an intra-day high of 83.3350, its strongest since May 3, and ended up 0.2% on the week.

The RBI likely intervened near 83.50 levels earlier in the session to cap weakness in the rupee but interbank dollar sales picked up after the mid-day fix, which helped the currency gain, traders said. The fix is a daily reference rate for the dollar-rupee pair published by the central bank.

The rupee had largely hovered between 83.45-83.50 during the week amid pressure from equity outflows and dollar demand from local oil companies.

Foreign investors have sold over $3 billion worth of Indian equities in May so far on concerns about the outcome of the country's ongoing elections.

The broad range for the rupee continues to be 83.20-83.60 and it is unlikely to see sharp moves before the June 4 election results, said Abhilash Koikkara, head of foreign exchange and rates at Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

The dollar index rose 0.2% to 104.75, while Asian currencies slipped, with the Korean won down 0.5% and leading losses.

"We still think there is not enough thrust from U.S. data to justify a significantly weaker greenback just yet," ING Bank said in a note. "Expect the dollar index to trade in the 104-105 range in the near future."

Investors will also keep an eye on remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials later in the day for cues on the future path of policy rates.

Indian markets will remain shut on Monday on account of voting in India's financial capital Mumbai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Rupee strengthens to highest in a fortnight, logs weekly rise

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On