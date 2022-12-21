Rupee dips five paise at 82.75 against US dollar in early trade: Report

The rupee on Wednesday dipped five paise to open at 82.75 against the US Dollar on Wednesday in early trade. The domestic currency had opened at 82.76 and then moved to 82,75.



The dollar index rose by 0.10 per cent to 104.07, PTI reported.



Yesterday, the INR had dipped by eight paise to end the day at 82.70. The domestic currency had opened at 82.69, which was its intra-day high. It attained an intra-day low of 82.88 before closing the session at 82.70.



Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29, Reuters reported. Here is a detailed view of how rupee fared against US dollar in the past seven days:

DATE OPENING RATE HIGH LOW CLOSING RATE DEC 20 82.69 82.69 82.88 82.70 DEC 19 82.80 82.57 82.80 82.60 DEC 16 82.84 82.73 82.89 82.85 DEC 15 82.63 82.41 82.77 82.76 DEC 14 82.60 82.40 82.71 82.49 DEC 13 82.63 82.56 82.90 82.60 DEC 12 82.54 82.50 82.74 82.51

Depreciation of rupee means the domestic currency has a lesser value than the US dollar. It means you need to pay more rupees to buy the dollar. The exchange rate depends on a lot of factors like inflation, interest rates, public debt, political and economic conditions of a country and others.





