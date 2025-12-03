Rupee weakens past 90/Dollar for the first time as a India-US trade deal stays in limbo

“Exporters are not selling dollars aggressively since the rupee is depreciating, while the dollar demand from importers remains high,” Ritesh Bhansali, deputy chief executive officer at Mecklai Financial Services, told Bloomberg News.

The rupee weakened to a low of 90.13 per US dollar on Wednesday, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 89.9475 hit on Tuesday. It was last down 0.3% on the day. The lack of forceful intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and persistent foreign outflows contributed to the loss, according to analysts.

The Indian Rupee weakened past the psychologically crucial 90 per US dollar mark, as delays over a India-US trade deal weighed on sentiment.

Only a India-US trade deal is likely to provide near-term respite to the rupee, according to Barclays. For now, with the key 90 mark breached, the currency could slip further to 90.30 in the coming days, HDFC Securities said.

India is still among the few major economies yet to seal a trade pact with the US, though officials remain optimistic about wrapping one up soon.

In the meantime, steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods have weighed on exporters, while strong imports have kept dollar demand high and added pressure on the rupee. Together, these pressures have played a role in widening the country’s current-account deficit in the September quarter.

The rupee has declined 4.9% so far this year, making it Asia’s worst-performing currency. Sustained weakness risks deterring foreign investors, who have pulled $16 billion from local shares this year, and could stoke inflation in the fuel-importing nation.