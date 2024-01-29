 Russian rouble hits weakest in almost two weeks vs dollar. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Russian rouble hits weakest in almost two weeks vs dollar. Here's why

Russian rouble hits weakest in almost two weeks vs dollar. Here's why

Reuters |
Jan 29, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Russian rouble had gained 0.1% to trade at 97.36 versus the euro and firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.47.

The rouble hit its lowest in almost two weeks, breaching 90 to the dollar on Monday, despite support from high oil prices, state foreign currency sales and month-end tax payments that usually boost the Russian currency.

A customer holds a Russian rouble banknote while looking at foodstuffs at a market in Saint Petersburg, Russia.(Reuters)
A customer holds a Russian rouble banknote while looking at foodstuffs at a market in Saint Petersburg, Russia.(Reuters)

At 0724 GMT the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 89.78, having touched 90.24 for its weakest since Jan. 16.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 97.36 versus the euro and firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.47 .

The rouble should recoup its morning losses during the session, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru, supported by rising oil prices.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $83.80 a barrel.

Read more: National Pension Scheme: How to open NPS account, benefits and eligibility

Month-end tax payments, which require exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles, usually buttress the Russian currency later in the month. However, Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov said exporters now tend to distribute their FX sales across the month, nullifying that impact.

The rouble does still have strong support from state FX sales at the equivalent of 16.7 billion roubles ($185.9 million) a day.

The currency could also gain a boost should capital controls requiring exporters to convert foreign currency revenue be extended beyond April 30. Market players are on the lookout for news after the government's proposal for an extension was swiftly opposed by the central bank last week.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% at 1,114.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.4% to 3,175.2 points.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On