Sam Altman on difference between OpenAI and Google: ‘Competitors are…’

OpenAI and Google recently held their largest events of the year in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) remained the focus of both the companies. Sam Altman's OpenAI introduced its latest flagship AI model GPT-4o that is capable of processing audio, visual, and text data in real time. Sundar Pichai's Google unveiled updates to its AI models- a new AI agent called "Project Astra" and changes as well as advancements in Google Search. Sam Altman on GPT-4o: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US.(Reuters)

Sam Altman posted a side-by-side comparison on X (formerly Twitter) which showed OpenAI's presentation against Google's setup. He wrote, “I try not to think about competitors too much, but I cannot stop thinking about the aesthetic difference between OpenAI and Google.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the post, OpenAI researchers are seen in a dimly lit office space while Google's event is being held on a brightly lit stage.

Sundar Pichai also talked about the timing of the launches and said that “one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.”

He explained, "My perspective, this inflexion point we are on with AI, the opportunity that I see, you want to zoom out, the fact that one event happened over a day, does not matter over time. As a company, we have been investing in it over a long time. We are developing state of art models and working to deploy them to billions of people in a way where we can make a difference in their lives. And to me, that's the North Star, that's our mission. We stay focused on that.”