 Sam Altman on difference between OpenAI and Google: ‘Competitors are…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman on difference between OpenAI and Google: ‘Competitors are…’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 17, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Sam Altman's OpenAI introduced its latest flagship AI model GPT-4o that is capable of processing audio, visual, and text data in real time.

OpenAI and Google recently held their largest events of the year in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) remained the focus of both the companies. Sam Altman's OpenAI introduced its latest flagship AI model GPT-4o that is capable of processing audio, visual, and text data in real time. Sundar Pichai's Google unveiled updates to its AI models- a new AI agent called "Project Astra" and changes as well as advancements in Google Search.

Sam Altman on GPT-4o: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US.(Reuters)
Sam Altman on GPT-4o: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US.(Reuters)

Read more: Ilya Sutskever is leaving OpenAI: 10 points on the man behind Sam Altman’s ouster

Sam Altman posted a side-by-side comparison on X (formerly Twitter) which showed OpenAI's presentation against Google's setup. He wrote, “I try not to think about competitors too much, but I cannot stop thinking about the aesthetic difference between OpenAI and Google.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Meet Prafulla Dhariwal: Pune boy praised by OpenAI’s Sam Altman for GPT-4o role

In the post, OpenAI researchers are seen in a dimly lit office space while Google's event is being held on a brightly lit stage.

Read more: Sam Altman on 'insane, superjammed' return to OpenAI: 'World leaders texted me'

Sundar Pichai also talked about the timing of the launches and said that “one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.”

He explained, "My perspective, this inflexion point we are on with AI, the opportunity that I see, you want to zoom out, the fact that one event happened over a day, does not matter over time. As a company, we have been investing in it over a long time. We are developing state of art models and working to deploy them to billions of people in a way where we can make a difference in their lives. And to me, that's the North Star, that's our mission. We stay focused on that.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sam Altman on difference between OpenAI and Google: ‘Competitors are…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On