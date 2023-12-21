Sameera Agro IPO and Indifra IPO Day 1 highlights: Check issue size, GMP and more

December 21 was the first day of the initial public offering (IPO) of both Sameera Agro and Indifra. While Sameera Agro was subscribed 0.27 times on Day 1 of the issue, Indifra had a slightly better performance at 0.74. Sameera Agro IPO and Indifra IPO have had a lukewarm response on the first day of the issue.(File Photo)

Both the companies - Sameera Agro and Infra Limited and Indifra - issued their IPO on December 21, with the issue set to end on December 26, Tuesday. As compared to other IPOs open on the market, these two delivered a soft performance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Further the allotment date of both the issues is on December 27. The listing date of Sameera Agro IPO is on January 1, 2024, while that of Infifra IPO is on December 29. Here are the top highlights from the opening day of the IPOs.

Sameera Agro IPO and Indifra IPO: GMP, share price and other details

Sameera Agro IPO, on day 1 of the issue, had a poor performance as compared to the other issues on the market, being subscribed only 0.27 times. The price band for bidders has been set at ₹180 per share, as per the company's IPO document.

The lot size for Sameera Agro shares has been set at 800, which means that the minimum investment by a subscriber needs to be ₹1,44,000 for the IPO. The GMP of both Sameera Agro and Indifra is not available yet.

Meanwhile, Indifra IPO was subscribed 0.74 times on the dirst day of the issue. The price band of the issue has been set at ₹65 per share, while the lot size of the same is 2000 shares. This means that a subscriber will have to make a minimum investment of ₹1,30,000 towards the issue.

The shares of both the companies are expected to be credited into the demat accounts of the subscribers on December 27 and 28, while the refund will be issued the same day. Through the IPO, both companies are expecting to raise their market caps, while their issues do not seem to be performing as expected on the market.