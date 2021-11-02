Samvat 2078: Top Diwali stocks, themes picked by Axis Securities

Samvat 2078 is projected to see a robust run, along the lines of Samvat 2077's stellar performance in the broader market. According to HT's sister publication Live Mint, which cited a note by brokerage and research firm Axis Securities, Samvat 2078 looks “much brighter and more promising” than the performance one year before since India's markets are gradually opening up as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation normalises and economic activities are set to see higher growth which is indicated by the high-frequency trends.

According to the Axis Securities note cited by the publication, the following themes for Samvat 2078 would be the major ones to keep an eye out for – housing and banking, digital and cloud, travel, and tourism, home improvement. In general, the small and midcaps are picking up steam, and balance sheet leveraging is likely to play out in 2022 with an improved outlook on return ratios and profitability.

According to Axis Securities, housing and banking are some of the major themes that investors should keep an eye out for in the coming session since they are currently showing an improved outlook in the lower interest rate regime. The infrastructure sector, in general, has an improved outlook since the central government is expected to augment its spending in this sector moving forward.

Digital and cloud computing sectors, on the other hand, are expected to remain major long-term structural themes in view of the digital space currently expanding in the country. Among other broad sectors, home improvement has recently improved its outlook and is expected to continue on this trend in 2022. Travel and tourism, too, are expected to take a boost – with the country gradually opening up after the pandemic situation.

Based on these themes, Axis Securities' top Diwali 2021 stock picks are – SBI Life Insurance (Target Price: ₹1,350), ICICI Securities (Target Price: Rs9 40), Cholamandalam Investment (Target Price: ₹690), and Can Fin Homes (Target Price: ₹800).