Savitri Jindal, Gautam Adani and more: Billionaires with biggest net worth rise and fall in 2023

The year 2023 has seen major ups and downs when it came to billionaires and their net worths. One of the most significant rise to the top was that of Savitri Jindal, who became India's richest woman this year, surpassing many notable businessmen in India. Savitri Jindal (Left) and Gautam Adani (Right)

Savitri Jindal's net worth was reported at $25.3 billion, surpassing the likes of Sunil Mittal, the Hinduja Family and Cyrus Poonawalla in terms of wealth. Further, Jindal reported the highest net worth gain of the year 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With a net worth gain of $9.6, OP Jindal Group matriarch Savitri Jindal surpassed billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani when it comes to wealth rise percentage. Jindal's net worth in 2023 grew by nearly ₹80,000 crore.

Biggest wealth gain of 2023

Savitri Jindal reported the biggest wealth gain of 2023, with her net worth rising by $9.6 billion this year, taking her wealth up to $25.4 billion. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's net worth went up by $5 billion this year.

With this wealth rise, Savitri Jindal became the richest woman in India and the 5th richest Indian. The second highest wealth gainer in 2023 was Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies, with his net worth rising by $7.9 billion this year, reported Forbes.

Biggest wealth drop of 2023

The biggest wealth drop recorded in 2023 was of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani. The billionaire is currently the second richest man in India with a net worth of $69.7 billion. However, his net worth had surpassed $150 billion earlier this year, momentarily making him the richest man in India.

Gautam Adani's net worth dropped by a whopping $82 billion this year, with over 54% of his wealth lost. DMart owner Radhakishan Damani recorded the second largest wealth drop this year, bringing his net worth down to $17.5 billion. In the year 2023, Damani ended up losing $4.6 billion.