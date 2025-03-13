Scopely buys Pokemon Go: Here's the full list of games it now owns

Scopely Inc, which has bought out the gaming business of Niantic Inc, the owner of Pokemon Go, is a California based gaming company, now backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. People play Pokemon Go on their smartphones during the opening day of the Pokemon Go tour at the New Taipei Metropolitan Park in New Taipei City on February 21, 2025.(I-Hwa Cheng/AFP)

The deal worth $3.5 billion, also adds ‘Pikmin Bloom’ and ‘Monster Hunter’, along with companion apps and services 'Campfire' and ‘Wayfarer’ to Scopely's arsenal.

Also Read: Shruti Shibulal, ex Infosys CEO's daughter, buys ₹469 crore of company's shares

What are the other games which Scopely owns?

Monopoly Go!, Stumble Guys, Yahtzee with Buddies, Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel's Strike Force, WWE Champions, Scrabble Go, Tiki Solitaire Tri Peaks, Bingo Bash, GSN Casino, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, and Dice with Buddies are some of the other games which Scopely owns, according to its website.

The Niantic deal came following several tough years for that company which struggled to replicate the success of "Pokemon Go" after it became one of the successful mobile games.

As a result, the company had to lay off employees in 2022 and 2023, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Also Read: Pokemon Go acquired by Saudi-based Scopely for $3.5 billion

It also ended up axing the "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" vide-game in 2022.

The deal also comes at a time when Saudi is a growing hub for gaming and home to the Esports World Cup.

the deal builds on a plan to invest nearly $38 billion in initiatives related to the industry through its Savvy Games Group, according to the report.

Also Read: Zara founder Ortega takes dividends worth ₹29,444 crore for the first time

Scopely on the other hand, was originally founded in 2011 and is still headquartered in Los Angeles, California, by Walter Driver, Ankur Bulsara, Eric Futoran and Eytan Elbaz.