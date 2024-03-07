SEBI bars JM Financial from managing new bond issuances

In an interim order on Thursday, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has restricted JM Financial from taking on new mandates as a manager for bond issuances. SEBI restricts JM Financial from new mandates.(REUTERS)

However, JM Financial is permitted to continue serving as a lead manager for public debt issues for an additional 60 days, the market regulator said.

Why SEBI bar JM Financial?

SEBI has barred JM Financial after a routine examination revealed irregularities in the public issues of Non-Convertible Debentures in 2023.

Specifically, in a particular case, a considerable number of individual investors sold their allotted securities on the day of listing, leading to an unusual decrease in retail ownership, the interim order said.

Further investigation found that JM Financial Products Limited (JMFPL) acted as a counterparty to these trades, providing funds for subscription. On the same day, JMFPL-NBFC offloaded a significant portion of the acquired securities to corporate investors at a loss. Additionally, these investors applied for the public issue through the stockbroker JM Financial Services Ltd.

JM Financial, together with connected entities “were found to have given an assured exit to certain investors at a profit thereby incentivising them to apply in the public issue in contravention of regulatory mandates,” SEBI said in its order.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.