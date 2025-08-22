Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
‘See you in our second innings’, Dream11 says as it stops all paid games

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 09:36 pm IST

Dream11 has stopped all paid contests and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game in the aftermath of the online gaming law.

Dream11 has stopped all paid contests and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game in the aftermath of India's newly minted online gaming law.

Dream11 founder Harsh Jain.(Agencies)
Dream11 founder Harsh Jain.(Agencies)

“We have always been and always will be a law-abiding company, and have conducted our business in compliance with the laws,” Dream11 said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “While we believe that progressive regulations would have been the right way forward, we will respect the law and will fully comply with ‘The Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025’.”

To be sure, Dream11’s other properties—FanCode, DreamSetGo, and Dream Game Studios— continue to remain operational, as does Dream Sports Foundation.

“These will continue to power our vision to ‘Make Sports Better’ and support our honourable Prime Minister’s ambition of making India a global sporting superpower.”

