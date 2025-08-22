Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11 parent firm, MPL, Zupee suspend money games after Parliament's nod

India’s top real-money gaming (RMG) companies, including Dream11 parent Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Zupee have reportedly started suspending contests and paid games on their platforms after Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week, seeks to ban all forms of online money games.

The bill, cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this week, seeks to ban all forms of online money games, defined as games where users deposit money, directly or indirectly, with the expectation of winnings. At the same time, the bill aims to promote eSports and online social gaming.

Dream11 halts 'Pay to Play' contests

Dream Sports has paused all 'Pay to Play' contests on Dream Picks, a new fantasy sports app launched earlier this year, as well as Dream Play, its casual RMG offering, Moneycontrol reported.

“In view of the recent development pertaining to 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025', we are pausing all 'Pay to Play' Fantasy Sports contests on our platform. Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app,” a notice on the app said.

The report, citing industry sources, the company is preparing to suspend paid contests on its flagship Dream11 app once the law is notified following presidential assent.

Dream11's app on Thursday showed it cost as little as ₹29 (33 cents) to create a team and join a "prize pool" which is then split among thousands of winners with a top payout of ₹300,000 ($3,438).

Dream11 commands a valuation of $8 billion, while Mobile Premier League, one of the largest players in the sector, is valued at $2.3 billion, PitchBook data shows.

MPL suspends all money games

MPL said it has suspended all RMG offerings.

“While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly,” a company spokesperson said.

“Our focus was always to be the largest competitive gaming platform in the world irrespective of the business model, and we remain committed to providing competitive, free to play, non-money based gaming experiences to our customers in India. We will keep our community informed about next steps as we complete the shutdown process for online money games,” the spokesperson added.

MPL, which offers more than 60 games on its apps, said it “continues to believe in the India growth story” and reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the country.

Gameskraft, Zupee follow suit

Bengaluru-based Gameskraft said it is pausing ‘Add Cash’ and ‘Gameplay services’ on its rummy apps, including RummyCulture. “The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies. We want to reassure that the users funds continue to be safe with us. This is a precautionary measure to ensure full compliance with the evolving legal framework,” the company said.

Zupee has also discontinued its paid offerings but said free games such as Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will remain available.

“Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games,” a company spokesperson said.

Legal challenge likely

According to Reuters, Indian gaming groups are holding discussions with lawyers about approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the ban by citing a lack of consultation, the impact on the thriving industry, and how some games being banned like poker are skill-based and should be exempted.

The bill, piloted by Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also prohibits advertising of money games and directs banks and financial institutions to block payments for such platforms. Offering banned money games could attract a jail term of up to three years and a fine.