5 big takeaways from Supreme Court's verdict on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction that barred the release of stray dogs once picked up by civic bodies. The The Supreme Court clarified that the dogs must be released back after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour. Dog lovers staged a Dharna Protest to raise their voice to 'Save Delhi NCR dogs' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A special three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, which had reserved its order on August 14, also broadened the scope of the matter to a pan-India level, issuing notices to all states and union territories as well as the Animal Husbandry department.

The August 11 order by a two-judge bench had asked authorities in Delhi-NCR to immediately pick up stray dogs from localities and relocate them to shelters. The fresh order modifies those directions, allowing release after sterilisation and vaccination.

The court said animal lovers can apply to civic bodies to adopt stray dogs, giving them a legal route to take responsibility for the animals.

5 big takeaways from Supreme Court's order on stray dogs: