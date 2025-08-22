5 big takeaways from Supreme Court's verdict on stray dogs
The Supreme Court said anyone obstructing public servants in handling stray dogs will face consequences.
The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction that barred the release of stray dogs once picked up by civic bodies. The The Supreme Court clarified that the dogs must be released back after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.
A special three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, which had reserved its order on August 14, also broadened the scope of the matter to a pan-India level, issuing notices to all states and union territories as well as the Animal Husbandry department.
The August 11 order by a two-judge bench had asked authorities in Delhi-NCR to immediately pick up stray dogs from localities and relocate them to shelters. The fresh order modifies those directions, allowing release after sterilisation and vaccination.
The court said animal lovers can apply to civic bodies to adopt stray dogs, giving them a legal route to take responsibility for the animals.
5 big takeaways from Supreme Court's order on stray dogs:
- The Supreme Court said municipal authorities will create feeding areas and no feeding on streets.
- The court said notice boards should be placed near designated feeding areas, stating that stray dogs may only be fed in such areas.
- Persons found feeding stray dogs on streets shall be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework, said the Supreme Court said.
- The Supreme Court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on the menace of stray dogs and issued notice to secretaries of department of Animal Husbandry all states and Union Territories and sought their response on framing of the national policy to deal with the problem.
- Anyone obstructing public servants in handling strays will face consequences. NGOs and animal lovers found obstructing work could be fined ₹25,000.