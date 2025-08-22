‘Those found feeding strays…’: SC makes changes to stray dogs order, with a warning

The Supreme Court on Friday said strays will be released after sterlisation and immunisation, retreating from its earlier directive that asked authorities to put the stray dogs of Delhi-NCR in shelter homes. The softening of the earlier blanket order comes amid backlash from dog lovers. Social workers administer an anti-rabies vaccine to a stray dog, in Prayagraj(PTI/File)

The Supreme Court said all dogs, except those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour, will be released after shots.

The Supreme Court, however, said no to feeding of stray dogs on streets.

Those found feeding stray dogs on streets shall be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework, said the Supreme Court. Follow Supreme Court stray dogs order news updates

On August 11, the Supreme Court had ordered the relocation of all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, directing authorities to create shelters to house them.

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in the national capital. The order sparked outrage among animal lovers and welfare organisations, following which it was shifted to a new three-judge bench the next day.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked all dog lovers and NGOs who approached the court to deposit ₹25,000 and ₹2 lakh, respectively, for dog shelters.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed municipal authorities to create feeding areas, adding that there will be no feeding on streets. Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas, the Supreme Court said.

All states and UTs have been issued notices to appear in the matter and give suggestions for framing a national policy.

The new bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, took up the matter on August 14 and reserved its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions.