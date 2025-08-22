SC verdict on stray dogs live updates: Order on pleas against relocation of dogs today

Animal lovers hold a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters.

Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging its earlier August 11 order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The apex court had directed the relocation of stray dogs in the region within eight weeks, a move that had triggered protests, not just in the national capital, but several others parts of India....Read More

The court heard the arguments against the August 11 order last week and will pronounce an order today.

The earlier hearing saw arguments from both sides, for and against the order. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, highlighted the number of rabies deaths, those representing the petitioners highlighted how there aren't enough dog shelters in the Delhi-NCR region which makes the implementation of the order tricky.

“Thirty seven lakhs a year, 10,000 per day. This is dog bites. Rabies deaths - 305 deaths for the same year, WHO's modelling shows much higher number,” the Solicitor General had reportedly told the court.

When the Supreme Court asked Kapil Sibal, the advocate representing the petitioners, to specify what was objectionable with the order, he presented some arguments, all of which centered around the shortage of dog shelters.

“Start rounding the street dogs from all locality in Delhi Ghaziabad Faridabad etc and to relocate them to Shelters and pounds that don't exist,” Sibal had said.

In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had not only directed the picking up of dogs, but had also warned of strict action if any person or organisation came in the way. The court had also directed authorities to create shelters to house them and not release them back.