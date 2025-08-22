SC verdict on stray dogs live updates: Order on pleas against relocation of dogs today
Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs Live Updates: The apex court will give a fresh verdict on pleas challenging its earlier August 11 order on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region.
Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging its earlier August 11 order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The apex court had directed the relocation of stray dogs in the region within eight weeks, a move that had triggered protests, not just in the national capital, but several others parts of India....Read More
The court heard the arguments against the August 11 order last week and will pronounce an order today.
The earlier hearing saw arguments from both sides, for and against the order. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, highlighted the number of rabies deaths, those representing the petitioners highlighted how there aren't enough dog shelters in the Delhi-NCR region which makes the implementation of the order tricky.
“Thirty seven lakhs a year, 10,000 per day. This is dog bites. Rabies deaths - 305 deaths for the same year, WHO's modelling shows much higher number,” the Solicitor General had reportedly told the court.
When the Supreme Court asked Kapil Sibal, the advocate representing the petitioners, to specify what was objectionable with the order, he presented some arguments, all of which centered around the shortage of dog shelters.
“Start rounding the street dogs from all locality in Delhi Ghaziabad Faridabad etc and to relocate them to Shelters and pounds that don't exist,” Sibal had said.
In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had not only directed the picking up of dogs, but had also warned of strict action if any person or organisation came in the way. The court had also directed authorities to create shelters to house them and not release them back.
During the hearing last week, advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners challenging the Supreme Court's August 11 verdict, had argued that there weren't enough dog shelters in Delhi-NCR for the relocation of dogs.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce the order on pleas challenging the verdict on relocation of stray dogs at 10:30 am today.
After Supreme Court ordered relocation of stray dogs from streets and localities to shelter homes in Delhi-NCR, the city saw massive protests. The protests were led by animal activists and dog lovers, who argued there weren't enough shelters for dogs and eight weeks was a short time to ensure they are constructed. The activists called for more humane solutions, such as vaccination and neutering of strays.
The Supreme Court verdict expected today comes a week after a three-judge bench heard petitions challenging the order directing relocation of dogs. During the hearing, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other local authorities, saying the issue was "because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation".
"Local authorities are not doing what they should be doing. They should be here taking responsibility. Everyone who has come here to file intervention should take responsibility," Justice Vikram Nath was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.
In the Supreme Court hearing of petitions challenging the August 11 order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, speaking in favour of the move, had said "there is a very loud vocal minority and silent suffering majority." His remarks came in light of the massive protests by dog lovers and animal activists in Delhi-NCR. He had said he has seen people posting videos of eating meat and then claiming to be animal lovers.
In its August 11 order, the Supreme Court had directed the relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelter homes within eight weeks. The court had also ordered authorities to set up dog shelters, but also warned that those obstructing the picking up of dogs from streets and localities would face action.
