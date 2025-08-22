SC tweaks dog order amid row: Strays back home after shots but no street feeding

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 order on stray dogs and said the canines will released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. The top court, however, said no street feeding will be allowed. Supreme Court on August 11 had ordered the relocation of all stray dogs of Delhi NCR within eight weeks(HT/File)

Hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in the national capital on Monday, August 11, the Supreme Court ordered the picking up of all canines from the streets of Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, directing authorities to create shelters to house them and not release them back. Follow Supreme Court stray dogs order news updates

The Supreme Court on Friday directed municipal authorities to create feeding areas, adding that there will be no feeding on streets. Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas, the Supreme Court said.

All states and UTs have been issued notices to appear in the matter and give suggestions for framing a national policy.

The Supreme Court order sparked outrage among animal lovers and welfare organisations.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, on July 28, had taken suo moto cognisance of a news item.

On August 11, the two-judge bench passed directions to immediately make dog shelters and report about the creation of infrastructure all over State of NCT Delhi within 8 weeks and shift the stray dogs immediately to those shelters.

The next day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai withdrew the suo motu case on stray dogs from the earlier bench and shifted it to a three-judge bench.

The new bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, took up the matter on August 14 and reserved its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions.

During the August 14 hearing, solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government during, had said he has seen people posting videos of eating meat and then claiming to be animal lovers.

Backing the Supreme Court order, Tushar Mehta had said “there is a very loud vocal minority and silent suffering majority.”

“Thirty seven lakhs a year, 10,000 per day. This is dog bites. Rabies deaths - 305 deaths for the same year, WHO's modelling shows much higher number,” LiveLaw quoted Tushar Mehta as saying.

Nobody is an animal hater, he added.