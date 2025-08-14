‘Wash with soap’: Maneka Gandhi's sister calls rabies 'delicate virus'

An animal activist opposing the Supreme Court’s order to relocate Delhi-NCR’s stray dogs drew criticism online after describing rabies as a “mild virus” that dies if the wound is “washed with soap.” A stray dog sits near a police barricade amid rainfall in Delhi(PTI)

The animal activist, Ambika Shukla, was speaking at what appeared to be a demonstration against the August 11 Supreme Court order of relocation of the stray dogs of Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks.

"Rabies virus spreads only when the infection reaches the blood through saliva or blood… this is the medium of transmission. But the virus is so delicate that if you wash the wound even with soap, the rabies virus dies," the animal activist said, according to a video shared by X handle ‘The Red Mike’.

“That’s why, you’ll see, in our country where there are billions of people, the number of cases is what? Just 54. So why so few? Because first, rabies is a very rare disease; second, it doesn’t spread easily; and honestly, dogs don’t bite as much as it’s made out to be,” said Ambika Shukla, who is also the sister of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

Netizens slam activist

Several users, seemingly slamming her for what they suggested was an uninformed statement, urged her to read more about rabies, which is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

“I’m not a doctor, but I can clarify based on medical knowledge. Rabies is not a mild virus; it’s a deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system and is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms appear. Washing with soap and water is recommended immediately after a bite from a potentially rabid animal to reduce the risk of infection, as it can help remove the virus from the wound. However, this does not guarantee the virus is completely eliminated, and medical treatment (like post-exposure prophylaxis with vaccines and immunoglobulin) is critical. A doctor should be consulted for confirmation and proper guidance,” one user wrote.

“My humble request to medical fraternity and medical institutions please come forward and tell the masses of this country about fatality of rabies. Let the people must know the cruel face of Rabies,” another user commented.

Reports in July cited a nationwide study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), which revealed that India continues to lose over 5,700 lives annually to rabies, despite high levels of awareness and vaccine uptake.

While washing wound with soap is essential after a dog bite, rabies is not completely eliminated with it as it only reduces the viral load.

Rabies is also not rare, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing it as a “serious public health problem in over 150 countries and territories”, mainly in Asia and Africa.