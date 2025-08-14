Stray dogs SC hearing LIVE updates: Three-judge bench to review order today
Stray dogs SC hearing LIVE updates: The SC has set up a three-judge bench to hear the stray dog case on August 14 after backlash over its earlier order for blanket removal of strays in Delhi-NCR. Politicians, activists and citizens have called for humane, scientific measures instead.
- 46 Mins agoSC bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria to hear the case today
- 7 Mins agoSC order considers adoption schemes under strict protocol
- 15 Mins agoAnimal lovers meet Delhi Mayor for ‘humane’ relocation of stray dogs
- 20 Mins agoMCD to act on aggressive, sick canines first
- 26 Mins agoAnimal lovers demand withdrawal of SC order
- 30 Mins ago‘Decision taken in anger, not viable’, says Kolkata NGO director
- 51 Mins agoSC says judiciary must have courage to remind people of truths
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: The Supreme Court has constituted a three-judge bench to hear the stray dog matter on Thursday, August 14, following widespread outrage over an earlier direction for blanket “removal” of strays in Delhi-NCR. The matter was listed a few hours after it was mentioned before Chief Justice BR Gavai in open court. “I will look into it,” the CJI said....Read More
The case will now be taken up by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. This comes three days after a two-judge bench ordered authorities to remove all stray dogs to shelters and fixed its next hearing for four weeks later.
However, the order did not sit well with many including animal lovers in Delhi NCR, it drew immediate criticism from politicians, public figures, animal rights groups who argued that longer-term, scientific approaches such as sterilisation, vaccination and community care, are more humane and effective.
On August 11, a top court bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan had directed authorities to round up stray dogs, starting with 5,000 in six to eight weeks. It said that no captured dogs should be released back onto the streets under any circumstances.
The court further recorded that “The stray dogs shall be captured, sterilized, dewormed and immunized as required by Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023,” according to the detailed order uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Wednesday.
Protests, detentions in Delhi after Stray dogs judgement
On the night of the order, several dog lovers, animal rights activists and other protesters were detained near India Gate, Delhi, while demonstrating against the “remove all strays” directive.
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi also flagged concerns. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India termed the order “impractical, illogical, and illegal.”
Rahul posted on X: “Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and strip us of compassion.. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty… We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand.”
What all happened after the SC directive on Delhi NCR stray dogs: 5 key points
1. Several animal lovers and activists were detained near India Gate while protesting against the order.
2. PETA India termed the order “impractical, illogical, and illegal.”
3. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi picked up over 100 stray dogs and converted 20 Animal Birth Control centres into shelter homes.
4. The MCD identified an 85-acre plot in Ghoga Dairy, outer Delhi, for large-scale shelters and is scouting for more land.
5. MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the relocation will start with aggressive and rabies-infected dogs before expanding.
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: Who are the judges hearing the case today
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: Following nationwide protests over the Supreme Court’s verdict on relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, a new three-judge bench will hear the suo motu case on Thursday. The bench comprises Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.
The earlier directions to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters “at the earliest” were passed on Aug 11 by a bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan.
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: SC order considers adoption schemes under strict protocol
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: In its written order of it August 11 verdict on the stray dog, the SC authorised officials to consider adoption schemes, but “only after rigorous vetting and in accordance with the Standard Protocol for Adoption of Community Animals dated May 17, 2022” issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.
The court emphasised that “any adoption must not result in the animal being released back into public spaces; rehoming must be permanent and monitored.” Authorities must also keep detailed, regularly updated records of all captured dogs, including identification markings.
The order incorporates the Aug 11 oral directive for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, begin immediate capture operations, and make “localities free of stray dogs.” Faridabad has been added to the list. Read More
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: Animal lovers meet Delhi mayor for ‘humane’ relocation of stray dogs
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: Pet lovers met Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday to discuss the top court’s order on relocating stray dogs, agreeing to form a joint committee to ensure the process is humane, phased, and includes sterilisation and vaccination.
During the meeting, the mayor assured the delegation that the animals would be treated “as they would be in homes” and welcomed their offer of 500 volunteers to assist the MCD, reported PTI.
He said the group suggested relocating aggressive or problematic dogs first, and only after shelters are ready.
Jitender, an animal lover who attended the meeting, said, “We will work hand-in-hand with the MCD. Our focus is sterilisation, vaccination, and returning the dogs to their original areas once treated.”
South Delhi resident Priya Chopra added that they would coordinate with the MCD and police through the new committee. “Everything will be done in phases.”
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: MCD to act on aggressive, sick canines first
Stray dogs Supreme Court hearing live updates: The MCD has picked up 100 stray dogs since the court’s relocation order and converted 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres into shelter homes, mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said Wednesday.
The civic body has also identified an 85-acre plot in outer Delhi for additional shelters.
Singh told PTI the MCD is scouting for more land to set up dog shelters and will implement the SC directive in phases, starting with aggressive and rabies-infected dogs. The MCD will expand an ABC centre in Dwarka, and in the third phase, the Ghoga Dairy site — which has 85 acres — will be considered for large shelter homes.
“Once the stray dogs are shifted to the shelters, Delhiites will get huge relief,” Singh said.
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: Animal lovers demand withdrawal of SC order
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: Animal lovers on Wednesday sought withdrawal of the apex court's directive to shift all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, citing rising dog bites and rabies cases as the order’s context.
According to a news agency PTI report, demonstrators held placard that said, “Independence Day, for Whom?” The protesters included activists, volunteers, NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, activist Rai Manvi, and Ambika Shukla, founder of People for Animals and sister of former Union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: ‘Decision taken in anger, not viable’, says Kolkata NGO director
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: Reacting to the top court's relocation order, Kolkata-based NGO honorary director Samrat Mukherjee called it a decision “taken in anger” and “impossible” to implement.
“It seems that the verdict is a decision taken in anger. This will help neither humans nor dogs...It is difficult to look for places to accommodate 3 lakh dogs...If these 3 lakh dogs are caught within 2 months, what would happen after that? A large area is required to keep them, and doctors would be needed. 1.5-2 lakh staff would be needed. ₹5 Crore would be needed every week for food. Do we have that kind of money for them? Even if we have that money, there are several other things in the country on which the money can be utilised. So, the order is not viable. Its implementation is very difficult. If you keep so many dogs together, there would be fights and cross-infection. More than half the dogs would die within a week or a week and a half. This is not feasible from the animal welfare point of view,” he told ANI.
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: SC says judiciary must have courage to remind people of truths
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: In its Aug 11 order on Delhi-NCR stray dogs, the SC said the judiciary must “possess the courage and strength” to remind people of truths they may not prefer to hear.
The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed authorities to start relocating strays to shelters “at the earliest”, stressing it must uphold “enduring principles of justice, conscience and equity” over “prevailing popular sentiments.”
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: Timeline so far
Supreme Court on Stray Dogs Live Updates: The top court reconstituted the bench and listed the matter for Thursday, hours after it was mentioned before CJI BR Gavai.
Timeline so far:
- August 11: Two-judge bench orders blanket removal of stray dogs to shelters; sets next hearing for four weeks later.
- August 13 (order uploaded): Detailed directions reference ABC Rules, 2023, and bar release back to streets.
- August 13 : “I will look into it,” CJI BR Gavai says in open court.
- August 14: Matter listed before the new three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.