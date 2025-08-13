Chief Justice says 'will look into' SC order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

A plea concerning the relocation of stray dogs was mentioned before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's bench. CJI Gavai said, “I will look into it.” Delhi lacks permanent shelters that can offer lifetime care to strays and has only 20 animal birth control centres for temporary stays, which can together accommodate a maximum of 4,000-5,000 animals.(PTI Photo)

On Monday, the Supreme Court had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be picked up within eight weeks and housed in shelters to be created by appropriate authorities.

The order has sparked sharp reactions — with some hailing the directive to remove the canines from Delhi-NCR streets within eight weeks as a welcome “relief,” while others condemn it as “illogical” and caution it could escalate human-dog conflicts.

The matter was brought before the Chief Justice on Wednesday morning, along with a reminder of an earlier court order that prohibited the relocation or killing of stray dogs and required adherence to existing laws and regulations on their treatment.

“I will look into this,” the Chief Justice said, offering a glimmer of hope to thousands of animal lovers who oppose the top court’s directive to remove dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR.