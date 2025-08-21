Dream11, MPL, other fantasy apps face uncertain future as Online Gaming Bill clears Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, outlawing money-based fantasy apps, poker, rummy and other games, dealing a heavy blow to India’s $3.8 billion gaming industry. Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 prohibits “harmful” real-money gaming services, along with related advertisements and financial transactions, with the government citing risks of psychological distress and financial loss. (Pic for representational purpose only)

The bill prohibits “harmful” real-money gaming services, along with related advertisements and financial transactions, with the government citing risks of psychological distress and financial loss.

While it is not immediately clear which apps will be directly impacted, the move poses a threat to India’s gaming industry, one that has attracted global investors and nurtured homegrown fantasy platforms such as Dream11, Games24x7 and Mobile Premier League, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025 passed: Which Indian apps are likely to be impacted after Rajya Sabha nod?

The Online Gaming Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday without a debate as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

An online money game is one in which a user deposits money in the expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment.

Endorsements by top cricketers and film stars have incited interest in real money gaming apps such as fantasy sports betting games offered by Dream11, Games24X7, and Mobile Premier League.

Indian apps which are expected to be impacted by Online Gaming Bill 2025

Dream11: Dream11 commands a valuation of $8 billion. In fantasy cricket games on Dream11, users create their teams by paying as little as ₹8 (10 US cents), with a total prize pool of 1.2 million Indian rupees ($14,000). The app becomes more popular during the Indian Premier League season.

Mobile Premier League: MPL is valued at $2.5 billion, PitchBook data shows.

Other apps likely to be impacted

My11Circle

Howzat

SG11 Fantasy

WinZO

Games24x7 (parent of My11Circle and RummyCircle)

Junglee Games (covers Rummy & Poker)

PokerBaazi

GamesKraft (also known as RummyCulture)

Nazara Technologies (investor in PokerBaazi, though its direct RMG revenue is minimal)

Bloomberg News reported that Dream11 and Mobile Premier League declined a request to comment.

Why did government bring the bill?

Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told PTI that online money gaming has become a serious social and public health issue, with a proven significant negative impact on society.

"Our endeavour is to promote eSports and social gaming, online social gaming, and we would like India to become a game-making hub. For that, a lot of efforts are already being made," he said.

The minister said, so far, as digital technologies go, online gaming has emerged as a “major secto” with three main segments.

"Two segments, eSports and online social gaming, are good for society. We are promoting two out of three segments... These two will get legal recognition and they will be promoted. And this bill will create an authority which basically creates programs and schemes which promote eSports and online social gaming," Vaishnaw said.

The third segment, online money gaming, is causing harm to the society, he said, adding that this has emerged as a major social and public health problem.

There is a realisation that online gaming has become a major problem for society, PTI quoted a senior official as saying. The official added that the government has decided to keep the welfare of people above revenue loss from its ban.

Is it punishable under the new law?

Yes. With the nod from both houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will now be punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

The bill also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to ₹50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to ₹1 crore.

Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years' imprisonment and fines up to ₹2 crore.

Offences under key sections are sought to be made cognizable and non-bailable.

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg and PTI)