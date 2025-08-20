Lok Sabha passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill by voice vote

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a draft law— Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill— aimed at curbing rising rising instances of addiction, money laundering, and financial frauds. The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the online gaming bill.(Sansad TV)

The bill, which was introduced in the Parliament earlier in the day, was passed in the lower house by voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid a protest by the opposition.

Soon after the passing of the draft law, the house was adjourned for the day amid disruption by the opposition over several demands.

The draft legislation also seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games as well as bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries, according to PTI.

The bill makes the online money gaming a punishable offence, which includes an imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to ₹1 crore.